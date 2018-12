The Holiday Brass Concert is 7 p.m. Saturday, December 22, at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Roger Schmidt, Executive Director of the Sitka Fine Arts Camp, joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose to give a preview of the festive show.

Downloadable Audio

Tickets are $25 and $20 for youth online, at Old Harbor Books and at the door. For more information contact Sitka Fine Arts Camp at 747-3085.