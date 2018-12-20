When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (12/20/18) they’ll hear a special report from consultants Steve Huebner and Sarah Cave regarding the Sitka Community Hospital and SEARHC affiliation process. The assembly voted to enter negotiations with SEARHC over the sale of Sitka Community Hospital earlier this year. The negotiating team last met on December 19 in Sitka, with plans to meet on January 7 and 18 to finalize the agreement. They will enter executive session later in the meeting to discuss phase 3 of the negotiations process.

The assembly is also planning to review a draft of the city’s legislative priorities for next year. The city will request the state’s cooperation in continuing or resuming full funding of a variety of projects, including the school bond debt program, the municipal harbor facility grant program, and the base student allocation program, among others.

They’ve also listed creating a secondary water treatment plant as an essential capital project, a necessity in preparing for times of maintenance or emergency. As a part of its legislative goals, the city also plans to request that the state transfer ownership of four land parcels considered ideal for community development by city hall.

They’ll consider a budget appropriation to provide matching funding for Catholic Community Services’ purchase of a new van for the Senior Care-a-Van. They’ll also discuss lobbying the legislature on behalf of Mt. Edgecumbe High School, which hopes to receive proceeds from the sale of adjacent land for use as Sitka’s new seaplane base.

In addition to the executive session on the hospital, the assembly is scheduled to go behind closed doors tonight to consider a so-called “forbearance agreement” with Baranof Island Brewing Company, which has fallen behind in its payments to the city’s economic development loan fund.. They’ll also consider a new contract with the Sitka Chamber of Commerce, whose previous contract to provide convention and visitor services for the city expired in June.

Raven Radio will provide live coverage of tonight’s meeting beginning at 6 p.m.