The Ramshackle Cabaret will turn on the holiday spirit in a performance this Saturday, December 22, at 8 p.m. downstairs in the Mean Queen. There are ten acts on the bill — a mixture of naughty and nice! And a likely visit from Santa! With the Ramshackle Cabaret’s Serena Wild and Michael Mausbach, and Artchange, Inc.’s Ellen Frankenstein.

