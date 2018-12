A conversation with the Jolly Northern Elf suddenly goes south when a former business associate, Mumsy Krinklenose, implicates Santa in “Wish Graft” and other high crimes. Only a steady diet of lemon drops — and firm denials by press secretary Sugar Plum Huckleberry — can hold Santa together, and keep Christmas on track.

By John Straley, Finn Straley, Caitlin Woolsey, and Robert Woolsey.