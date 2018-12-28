Downloadable Audio

Pick. Click. Give. is a chance for Alaskans to use part of their Permanent Fund Dividends to contribute to causes they care about. After they complete their online PFD applications, residents are given the option to choose to donate a portion of their dividends to one of 600 participating nonprofits. Charles Bingham and Julia Smith joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on The Morning Interview to discuss the program.