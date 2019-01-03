The Sitka Conservation Society and the UAS Cooperative Extension are teaming up to offer a three-day “4-H Winter Wonders Camp,” 9:30-noon Monday, January 7 through Wednesday, January 9. Only two places remain available for elementary school students. To register, call Kevan at 747-7509.

Other 4-H activities beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, January 15 include a 5-week Deer Series for any 4-H member 5-18 years of age. Beginning Wednesday, January 16, 4-H members 9-18 years of age can attend the Baking Club at the Sitka Pioneer Home.