Tai Chi Chih is a moving meditation that consists of 19 movements and one pose. Though it’s not considered an ‘exercise’ -done regularly it is meant to provide health benefits.¬†Instructor Martina Kurzer joined us in the studio to discuss the benefits of Tai Chi Chih. She’ll be teaching an 8-week course at the Pioneer Home.

The course costs $80 or sliding scale, and begins January 14. For more information, you can call 738-0161