Daily Sitka Sentinel sports editor Klas Stolpe fills us in on Mt. Edgecumbe High and Sitka High basketball over the holidays. He also discusses his annual birthday tradition (shared only by other endurance athletes): Running a mile for each year. It took a couple of tries, but the 59-year old managed the epic run the weekend before New Year’s. With KCAW’s Robert Woolsey.

