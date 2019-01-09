KCAW’s Peter Apathy spoke with Jasmine Shaw with Sitka Kitch and Sitka’s own celebrity chef, Mohan Raj Arul. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Mohan will be teaching students how to cook chicken biryani, a classic Indian and Pakistani dish made with chicken, rice and lots of rich spices.

Mohan is an exchange student from Chennai, India, and a junior at Sitka High School where he plays basketball and ran in cross country last fall.

The class will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sitka Lutheran Church. (Sitka Kitch asks that registered students use the back entrance through the alley by Bev’s Flowers & Gifts, off Harbor Drive).

The class costs $40. The registration deadline for the Indian cooking class is 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12. Space is limited. Interested students must register for this class online at sitkakitch.eventsmart.com