Note: Scores will be posted as they become available.

As of Tuesday afternoon many bleacher tickets remain for the tournament. Available reserve seating for each session will be sold on a first-come basis at the door.

Tuesday, March 5

6:30 p.m. – Game 1 – 4A Girls – Session 1 – Ketchikan (39) vs. Thunder Mountain (30)

vs. Thunder Mountain (30) 8:15 p.m. – Game 2 – 4A Boys – Session 1 – Thunder Mountain (52) vs. JDHS (51)

Wednesday, March 6

11:30 a.m. – Game 3 – 2A Girls – Session 2 – Petersburg (67) vs. Haines (45)

vs. Haines (45) 1:15 p.m. – Game 4 – 2A Boys – Session 2 – Haines (64) vs. Craig (55)

vs. Craig (55) 3:00 p.m. – Game 5 – 4A Girls – Session 3 – JDHS (51) vs. Ketchikan (52)

4:45 p.m. – Game 6 – 4A Boys – Session 3 – Ketchikan (55) vs. Thunder Mountain (35)

vs. Thunder Mountain (35) 6:30 p.m. – Game 7 – 2A Girls – Session 4 – Metlakatla (41) vs. Craig (36)

vs. Craig (36) 8:15 p.m. – Game 8 – 2A Boys – Session 4 – Petersburg (42) vs. Wrangell (38)

Thursday, March 7

8:00 a.m. – Game 9 – 4A Girls – Session 5 – JDHS vs. Thunder Mountain

vs. Thunder Mountain 9:45 a.m. – Game 10 – 4A Boys – Session 5 – JDHS vs. Thunder Mountain

vs. Thunder Mountain 11:30 a.m. – Game 11 – 2A Girls – Session 6 – Wrangell (49) vs. Petersburg (34)

vs. Petersburg (34) 1:15 p.m. – Game 12 – 2A Boys – Session 6 – Metlakatla vs. Haines

vs. Haines 3:00 p.m. – Game 13 – 2A Girls – Session 7 – Haines vs. Craig

4:45 p.m. – Game 14 – 2A Boys – Session 7 – Craig (39) vs. Wrangell (73)

6:30 p.m. – Game 15 – 3A Girls – Session 8 – Sitka vs. Mt. Edgecumbe

8:15 p.m. – Game 16 – 3A Boys – Session 8 – Sitka vs. Mt. Edgecumbe

Friday, March 8

8:00 a.m. – Game 17 – 2A Girls – Session 9 – Craig vs. Petersburg

vs. Petersburg 9:45 a.m. – Game 18 – 2A Boys – Session 9 – Wrangell vs. Haines

11:30 a.m. – Game 19 – 4A Girls – Session 10 – 4A Championship – Ketchikan vs. JDHS

vs. JDHS 1:15 p.m. – Game 20 – 4A Boys – Session 10 – 4A Championship – Ketchikan vs. JDHS

vs. JDHS 3:00 p.m. – Game 21 – 2A Girls – Session 11 – 2A Championship –

Metlakatla vs. Wrangell

Metlakatla vs. 4:45 p.m. – Game 22 – 2A Boys – Session 11 – 2A Championship – Petersburg vs. Metlakatla

6:30 p.m. – Game 23 – 3A Girls – Session 12 – Sitka (48) vs. Mt. Edgecumbe (49)

8:15 p.m. – Game 24 – 3A Boys – Session 12 – Sitka vs. Mt. Edgecumbe

Saturday, March 9

9:30 a.m. – Free Throw & 3-Point Contest

Note: The following times have changed from the previously published schedule.