Note: Scores will be posted as they become available.
As of Tuesday afternoon many bleacher tickets remain for the tournament. Available reserve seating for each session will be sold on a first-come basis at the door.
Tuesday, March 5
- 6:30 p.m. – Game 1 – 4A Girls – Session 1 – Ketchikan (39) vs. Thunder Mountain (30)
- 8:15 p.m. – Game 2 – 4A Boys – Session 1 – Thunder Mountain (52) vs. JDHS (51)
Wednesday, March 6
- 11:30 a.m. – Game 3 – 2A Girls – Session 2 – Petersburg (67) vs. Haines (45)
- 1:15 p.m. – Game 4 – 2A Boys – Session 2 – Haines (64) vs. Craig (55)
- 3:00 p.m. – Game 5 – 4A Girls – Session 3 – JDHS (51) vs. Ketchikan (52)
- 4:45 p.m. – Game 6 – 4A Boys – Session 3 – Ketchikan (55) vs. Thunder Mountain (35)
- 6:30 p.m. – Game 7 – 2A Girls – Session 4 – Metlakatla (41) vs. Craig (36)
- 8:15 p.m. – Game 8 – 2A Boys – Session 4 – Petersburg (42) vs. Wrangell (38)
Thursday, March 7
- 8:00 a.m. – Game 9 – 4A Girls – Session 5 – JDHS vs. Thunder Mountain
- 9:45 a.m. – Game 10 – 4A Boys – Session 5 – JDHS vs. Thunder Mountain
- 11:30 a.m. – Game 11 – 2A Girls – Session 6 – Wrangell (49) vs. Petersburg (34)
- 1:15 p.m. – Game 12 – 2A Boys – Session 6 – Metlakatla vs. Haines
- 3:00 p.m. – Game 13 – 2A Girls – Session 7 – Haines vs. Craig
- 4:45 p.m. – Game 14 – 2A Boys – Session 7 – Craig (39) vs. Wrangell (73)
- 6:30 p.m. – Game 15 – 3A Girls – Session 8 – Sitka vs. Mt. Edgecumbe
- 8:15 p.m. – Game 16 – 3A Boys – Session 8 – Sitka vs. Mt. Edgecumbe
Friday, March 8
- 8:00 a.m. – Game 17 – 2A Girls – Session 9 – Craig vs. Petersburg
- 9:45 a.m. – Game 18 – 2A Boys – Session 9 – Wrangell vs. Haines
- 11:30 a.m. – Game 19 – 4A Girls – Session 10 – 4A Championship – Ketchikan vs. JDHS
- 1:15 p.m. – Game 20 – 4A Boys – Session 10 – 4A Championship – Ketchikan vs. JDHS
- 3:00 p.m. – Game 21 – 2A Girls – Session 11 – 2A Championship –
Metlakatla vs. Wrangell
- 4:45 p.m. – Game 22 – 2A Boys – Session 11 – 2A Championship – Petersburg vs. Metlakatla
- 6:30 p.m. – Game 23 – 3A Girls – Session 12 – Sitka (48) vs. Mt. Edgecumbe (49)
- 8:15 p.m. – Game 24 – 3A Boys – Session 12 – Sitka vs. Mt. Edgecumbe
Saturday, March 9
- 9:30 a.m. – Free Throw & 3-Point Contest
Note: The following times have changed from the previously published schedule.
- 11:15 a.m. – Game 25 – 2A Girls – Session 13 – Metlakatla vs. Craig – 2A State Qualifying Game
- 1:00 p.m. – Dance Adjudication at Sitka High School
- 3:00 p.m. – Game 26 – 2A Boys – Petersburg vs. Haines – 2A State Qualifying Game
- 4:45 p.m. – Game 28 – 4A/2A Boys – Crossover – Ketchikan vs. Metlakatla
- 6:30 p.m. – Game 27 – 4A/3A Girls – Crossover – Ketchikan vs. Mt. Edgecumbe – All Star Pep Band
- 8:15 p.m. – Game 28 – 3A Boys – CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – Mt. Edgecumbe vs. Sitka
- 9:45 p.m. – Awards