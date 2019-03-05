Sitka Sentinel reporter Klas Stolpe joined KCAW’s Robert Woolsey in the studio to discuss the 2A/3A/4A regional basketball championships happening this week in Sitka.

See the complete tournament schedule.

Beginning Tuesday (3/5/19) at 6:30 p.m., the Ketchikan Lady Kings take on the Thunder Mountain Lady Falcons. At 8:15 p.m., the Thunder Mountain High School Falcons boys play the Juneau-Douglas High Crimson Bears.

Then on Wednesday (3/6/19), 2A teams take to the court. At 11:30 a.m., Petersburg Lady Vikings play Haines Lady Glacier Bears. At 1:15 p.m., it’s 2A boys with the Haines Glacier Bears taking on the Craig Panthers. Petersburg Vikings play the Wrangell Wolves at 8:15 p.m. Then, at 6:30, Metlakatla MissChiefs play the Craig Lady Panthers.

On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., Wrangell Lady Wolves will open against the winner of Petersburg/Haines game. Then the top-seeded Metlakatla Chiefs (boys) will play at 1:15 p.m. against the winner of Haines/Craig.

Finally, on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Sitka Lady Wolves and Mt. Edgecumbe Lady Braves face off, followed by the Wolves and Braves boys at 8:15 p.m.