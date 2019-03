Director Zeke Blackwell works with performers during a rehearsal for “Once Upon a Mattress” (Photo/Clarice Johnson)

Sitka Young Performer’s Theater presents “Once Upon A Mattress,” opening Friday March 8, 6 p.m. at Odess Theater.

Director Zeke Blackwell joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio with performers Rita Christianson and Ben Hedrick. Tickets are available here and at Old Harbor Books.

Sitkans can see “Once Upon A Mattress” Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m., Saturday March 9 at 2 or 7 p.m. and Sunday March 10 at 2 p.m.