Saturday night’s game for the 3A Boys’ Championship capped 5 days of Region V Basketball in Sitka. An estimated 500 athletes, cheerleaders, musicians, and supporters descended on the BJ McGillis Gym for the event. (KCAW photo/Robert Woolsey)

The Sitka Wolves edged out the Mt. Edgecumbe Braves to win the best-of-three series in the Region V Basketball Tournament Saturday night. Unofficial score: 45-32. On the girls’ side, the Lady Braves needed only two games to take the title from the Sitka Lady Wolves — but both games came down to one-point margins!

(KCAW photo/Robert Woolsey)

Here’s the full rundown from Saturday night’s 2A/3A/4A Awards ceremony:

All-Academic teams

CRAIG HIGH SCHOOL

Lewis House – Boys Basketball

Ashley Hansen – Girls Basketball

Sarah Yates – Girls Basketball

Johanna Skan- Allen –Girls Basketball





HAINES HIGH SCHOOL

No Seniors

METLAKATLA HIGH SCHOOL

Alexandra Eaton-Milne – Girls Basketball

Victoria Studstill – Girls Basketball

Selma McCarty – Cheer

Maribeth Baines – Cheer

Tayrn Dundas – Pep Band

Shae-Lynn Hudson – Pep Band

Lexi Eaton Milne-Pep Band

PETERSBURG HIGH SCHOOL

Holli Davis – Girls Basketball

Louden Sandhoffer – Boys Basketball

Trinity Davis – Cheer

Martha Johnson – Cheer

Gillian Wittstock – Pep Band

Alyssa Guthrie – Pep Band

Maria Pfundt – Pep Band

Tiare Simbahon – Pep Band

WRANGELL HIGH SCHOOL

Helen Decker – Girls Basketball

Abigail Gerald – Girls Basketball

Abigail Armstrong – Girls Basketball

Jean-Luc Lewis – Boys Basketball

Riley Blatchley – Boys Basketball

Stone Guggenbickler – Boys Basketball

Kellan Eagle – Boys Basketball

Jacob Hammer – Boys Basketball

MT. EDGECUMBE HIGH SCHOOL

Catherine Sunny – Girls Basketball

Leticia Skafelstad – Girls Basketball

Tyra Brown – Girls Basketball

Brystel Charlie – Girls Basketball

Ashlyn Strom – Girls Basketball

Sanora Bell – Girls Basketball

Vernae Ramoth – Girls Basketball

Sierra Felts – Cheer

David Charlie – Pep Band

Tony Li – Pep Band

SITKA HIGH SCHOOL

Abby Forrester – Girls Basketball

Shaye Jensen – Girls Basketball

Kyleigh McArthur – Girls Basketball

Joei Vidad – Girls Basketball;

Jessica Davis – Girls Basketball

Austin Morrison – Boys Basketball

Morgan Simic – Boys Basketball

Aedon Dumag – Boys Basketball

CJ Taccad – Boys Basketball

Ella Lubin – Pep Band

Joe Pate – Pep Band

Avery Voron – Pep Band

Karina Belcher – Pep Band

Tabor Buxton – Pep Band

Lance Laity – Pep Band

JUNEAU DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL

Krishant Samtani – Boys Basketball

Phillip Gonzales – Boys Basketball

Chloe Goble – Boys Basketball

Alyxn Bohulano – Girls Basketball

Leah Neyhart – Girls Basketball

Caitlyn Pusich – Girls Basketball

Bailey Wery Tagabau – Girls Basketball

Karmen Funderburk – Dance Team

Claire Jardell – Dance Team

Julianna Kawakami – Dance Team

Dalton Hoy – Pep Band

Jia Jia Maas – Pep Band

Evan Rodrigez – Pep Band

Laura Wayne – Pep Band

KETCHIKAN HIGH SCHOOL

Payton Simmons – Girls Basketball

Emmie Smith – Girls Basketball

Wyatt Baraias – Boys Basketball

ER Caparas – Boys Basketball

Cody Kemble – Boys Basketball

Gavin Salazar – Boys Basketball

Kyle Smith – Boys Basketball

Jacie Johansen – Dance Team

Alyssa Mendoza – Dance Team

Molly O’Brien – Dance Team

Emelie Shay – Dance Team

Natalie Shay – Dance Team

Ezrie Anderson – Pep Band

Joey Biss – Pep Band

John Luke Calderon – Pep Band

RJ Danao – Pep Band

Jacob King – Pep Band

Maury Meiresonne – Pep Band

Daniel Neufeldt – Pep Band

Collete Rhein – Pep Band

Andrea Short – Pep Band

Jaret Warstler – Pep Band

Jenna Miller – Cheer

Maya Parker – Cheer

Jessilynn Sivertson – Cheer

Brock King – Cheer

THUNDER MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

Bernard Yadao – Boys Basketball

Connor Guizio – Boys Basketball

Andrew Dilley – Boys Basketball

Kaylee Anderson – Cheer

Laurine Araneta – Cheer

Ali Witt – Cheer

Leah Kleinman – Cheer

Michaela Crabtree – Dance Team

Catriona Pearson – Dance Team

Lauren Pickard – Pep band

Rose Rice – Pep Band

Sasha Pico – Pep Band

Madison Cole – Pep Band

Devon Hartley – Pep Band

Katelin Kalbaugh – Pep band

Sam Dobson – Pep Band

Orion Denny – Pep Band

Ian Lear – Pep Band

Zach Lawhorne – Pep Band

Garrett Johns- Pep Band

Anna Frazier- Pep Band

Maddie Cordle – Pep Band

Edgar Higgins – Pep Band

Good Sport Awards

CRAIG HIGH SCHOOL

Jazmynn Bird – Girls Basketball

Arianna Brooks – Girls Basketball

Lewis House – Boys Basketball

Cooper Mikulecky – Boys Basketball

HAINES HIGH SCHOOL

Haley Boron – Girls Basketball

Avery Williamson – Girls Basketball

Cade Clay – Boys Basketball

Carson Crager – Boys Basketball

METLAKATLA HIGH SCHOOL

MIikwon McCay – Girls Basketball

Liliana White – Girls Basketball

Elijah Caspersen – Boys Basketball

Desmond King – Boys Basketball

PETERSBURG HIGH SCHOOL

Annie Christensen- Girls Basketball

Tayla Heppe – Girls Basketball

Brayden Larson – Boys Basketball

Zephrie Whitethorn – Boys Basketball

WRANGELL HIGH SCHOOL

Jean-Luc Lewis- Boys Basketball

Stone Guggenbickler – Boys Basketball

Abigail Gerald – Girls Basketball

Abigail Armstrong – Girls Basketball

MT. EDGECUMBE HIGH SCHOOL

Vernae Ramoth – Girls Basketball

Ashlyn Strom – Girls Basketball

David Dock – Boys Basketball

Bear Brown – Boys Basketball

SITKA HIGH SCHOOL

Shaye Jensen – Girls Basketball

Kyleigh McArthur – Girls Basketball

Aedon Dumag – Boys Basketball

Asa Demmert – Boys Basketball

JUNEAU DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL

Sadie Tuckwood – Girls Basketball

Skylar Hickok- Girls Basketball

KETCHIKAN HIGH SCHOOL

Nadire Zhuta – Girls Basketball

Dyllan Borer – Girls Basketball

Kyle Smith – Boys Basketball

ER Caparas – Boys Basketball

THUNDER MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

Khaye Garcia – Girls Basketball

Neal Garcia – Girls Basketball

Connor Guizio – Boys Basketball

Andrew Dilley – Boys Baskeball

Cheerleading All-Tournament

Maya Parker – Ketchikan High School

Eli Williamson – Haines High School

Laurine Araneta – Thunder Mountain High School

Madisyn Carter – Juneau Douglas High School

Reyana Lindstrom – Sitk High School

Avery Skeek – Petersburg High School

Adeline Dyment – Mt. Edgecumbe High School

Bridget Gehring – Thunder Mountain High School

Sage Johnston – Petersburg High School

Joseph Casulucan – Juneau Douglas High School

Makenzie Merril – Ketchikan High School

Leah Kleinman – Thunder Mountain High School

Dylan Veron – Juneau Douglas High School

Lauren Scarzella – Ketchikan High School

Aubrielle Horne – Metlakatla High School

Martha Johnson – Petersburg High School

Dance All-Tournament

Catriona Pearson – Thunder Mountain High School

Alyssa Mendoza – Ketchikan High School

Jorace Gonzales – Juneau Douglas High School

Jacie Johansen – Ketchikan High School

Claire Jardell – Juneau Douglas High School

Julianna Kawakami – Juneau Douglas High School

All Conference 4A Girls

Nina Fenumia – Thunder Mountain High School

Caitlyn Pusich – Juneau Douglas High School

Alyxn Bohluno – Juneau Douglas High School

Ashley Huffine – Ketchikan High School

Sadie Tuckwood – Juneau Douglas High School

Lianne Guevarra – Ketchikan High School

All Conference 4A Boys

Marcus Lee – Ketchikan High School

Bryson Echiverri – Thunder Mountain High School

Cooper Kriegmont – Juneau Douglas High School

Chris Lee – Ketchikan High School

Puna Toutaiolepo – Thunder Mountain High School

Krishant Samtani – Juneau Douglas High School

All Conference 3A Girls

Abby Forrester- Sitka High School

Sanora Bell – Mt. Edgecumbe High School

Tiffany Elefante – Sitka High School

Brystel Charlie – Mt. Edgecumbe High School

Catherine Sunny – Mt. Edgecumbe High School

All Conference 3A Boys

Austin Morrison – Sitka High School

CJ Taccad – Sitka High School

Emmett Dunaway – Mt. Edgecumbe High School

William Bear Brown – Mt. Edgecumbe High School

All Conference 2A Boys

Tim Benolken – Craig High School

CJ Hudson – Metlakatla High School

Riley Blatchley – Wrangell High School

Gabe Almenzore – Craig High School

Mark Davis – Haines High School

Louden Sandhoffer – Petersburg High School

DJ King – Metlakatla High School

Trevor Miller – Wrangell High School

Kirby Faverty – Haines High School

Coleton Hayward – Metlakatla High School

All Conference 2A Girls

Kaylyn Easterly- Wrangell High School

Alexis Russell – Metlakatla High School

Inez Larson – Petersburg High School

Helen Decker – Wrangell High School

Ashley Hanson – Craig High School

Victoria Studstill – Metlakatla High School

Sarah Yates – Craig High School

Maddy Harding – Wrangell High School

Kaili Simbahon – Petersburg High School

Johann Skan-Allen – Craig High School

Free-throw Champion Girls: Caitlyn Pusich – Juneau Douglas High School (23)

Free-throw Champion Boys: ER Carparas – Ketchikan High School (New Record 36, past record 34)

3-point Champion Girls: Sadie Tuckwood (14) – Juneau Douglas High School

3-point Champion Boys and Overall: Christian Pihl (15) – Ketchikan High School

Sportsmanship Award: Metlakatla High School

4A Cheer Champions: Ketchikan High School

3A Cheer Champions: Sitka High School

2A Cheer Runner-Up: Metlakatla High School

2A Cheer Champions: Petersburg High School

4A Girls Basketball Champions: Ketchikan High School

4A Boys Basketball Champions: Ketchikan High School

2A Girls Runner-Up: Craig High School

2A Girls Champions: Wrangell High School

2A Boys Runner-Up: Haines High School

2A Boys Champions: Metlakatla High School

3A Girls Champions: Mount Edgecumbe High School

3A Boys Champions: Sitka High School