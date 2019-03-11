The Sitka Assembly will not meet tonight (3/12/19). The regular Tuesday meeting was called off earlier this week, due to a lack of quorum. According to Robert’s Rules, a minimum number of voting members must be in attendance in order to call a meeting.

The assembly planned to review a joint letter to Governor Michael Dunleavy opposing the repeal of school bond debt reimbursement. They were also going to hear an update from the assembly subcommittee that has been considering an outside investigation of the Sitka Police Department.



They also planned to consider reappointing Sheila Finkenbinder to a two year term on the Gary Paxton Industrial Park Board of Directors, and a liquor license renewal application for Totem Square Inn.



Most of those items will be moved to the assembly’s regular meeting on March 26. The assembly will hold a special budget meeting on Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m. in Harrigan Centennial Hall.

