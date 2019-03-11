Sitka High School DDF competitors won the Drama Award, the Debate Award and the Sweepstakes Award for the third year in a row in their division. (Photo courtesy of ASAA)

Drama, Debate and Forensics Coach Christian Litten joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the February tournament in Anchorage during today’s Morning Interview. This is Litten’s third year as a DDF coach and it’s the third year in a row Sitka High has won the Drama Award, the Debate Award and the Sweepstakes Award. He says students are working hard to bring home the Forensics Award next tournament.

