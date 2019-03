(Photo/KCAW)

Sitka Sentinel reporter Klas Stolpe joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey in the studio to discuss the results of last weekend’s 2A/3A/4A Region V Championship tournament.



The Sitka Wolves defeated the Mt. Edgecumbe Braves in the best-of-three series, and the MEHS Lady Braves beat the Sitka Lady Wolves in two close games. Both teams will move on to the state tournament next week in Anchorage.

Read more about the tournament and awards ceremony here.