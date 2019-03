Last month, Sitkans gave testimony on SB 23 and SB 24 at the LIO (Photo/Ken Fate)

Ken Fate of Sitka’s Legislative Information Office joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss how Sitkans can keep track of what’s happening at the state government level. Fate outlined tools Sitkans can use to track bills, and discussed upcoming opportunities to give testimony at the LIO.