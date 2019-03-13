With red noses and kindness, visiting teacher creates class full of clowns
Posted by Enrique Pérez de la Rosa, KCAW | Mar 13, 2019
Students at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School in Sitka have been busy clowning around for last few days. They have donned red noses and taken to the stage to show off their clown alter egos. That’s with guidance from Roblin Gray Davis, a visiting teaching artist from the Juneau School District.
KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa spoke with Davis about teaching theater and instilling kids with kindness through clown comedy.