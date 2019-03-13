Hannah McCarty’s second grade class play a modified game of red light, green light with Roblin Gray Davis at the Keet Gooshi Heen library. (KCAW photo/Enrique Pérez de la Rosa)

Students at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School in Sitka have been busy clowning around for last few days. They have donned red noses and taken to the stage to show off their clown alter egos. That’s with guidance from Roblin Gray Davis, a visiting teaching artist from the Juneau School District.

KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa spoke with Davis about teaching theater and instilling kids with kindness through clown comedy.

Third graders in Jennifer Davis’s class are introduced to the basics of theater in Roblin Gray Davis’s class. He instructed all students at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary over the course of two weeks and helped them create unique clown characters.

(KCAW photo/Enrique Pérez de la Rosa)