This Monday, March 18, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. members of the Sitka School Board and district administration will take your calls about proposed funding cuts to education next year. Under the worst-case scenario (proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy), Sitka Schools would lose about one-quarter of their funding, forcing layoffs of 42 teachers, administrators, and staff, and eliminating many programs. Join the conversation on-the-air by calling 747-5877, or email your questions in advance to news@kcaw.org.