The American Fisheries Society is hosting three dynamic mixed media presentations designed for the Sitka general public on locally relevant fisheries topics.

Madi Kosma, Joel Markis and Ellen Chenoweth joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss the event, happening Tuesday March 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Harrigan Centennial Hall.

Each presentation will be followed by a ten minute open session for anyone to pose questions to the speaker or briefly share experiences related to the topic. This event is designed to facilitate knowledge sharing between cutting-edge fishery researchers and Sitka community members and resource users.