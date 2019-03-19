The Sitka Assembly will hold a special meeting Wednesday (3/20/19) on the impending sale of Sitka Community Hospital. This follows the release of documents last week that outline the purchase agreement between the city and the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC). Links to those documents are listed here:

Read the executive summary

Read the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA)

Read the hospital lease agreement

City and hospital leadership will have a brief discussion, and then the floor will be open to questions from the public. Raven Radio will broadcast the meeting live from Harrigan Centennial Hall at 6 p.m., following Alaska News Nightly.