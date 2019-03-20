Tens of thousands of juvenile king salmon kept in cold water tanks at a Juneau hatchery. (Photo by Jacob Resneck/CoastAlaska)

Maggie Castellini is a visiting researcher from University of Alaska Fairbanks. She spoke to KCAW’s Erin Fulton on today’s Morning Interview about her latest research project that looks into mercury consumption in Alaskan diets dependent on fish and game.

Castellini said the project aims to empower consumers to make informed decisions about the mercury content present (or absent) in their diets.

Researchers will give a presentation at 5:30 p.m. tonight in UAS room 230 to answer questions on foods people should and should not worry about when it comes to mercury. They will also be ready to take hair samples and survey Sitkans willing to participate in the research.

Those interested in participating in the research will have a second opportunity on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in UAS room 230.