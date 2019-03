Gardening is one of many summer programs offered by Sitka 4-H.

Sitka Conservation Society director Andrew Thoms and 4-H coordinator Claire Sanchez (and guest, Emma) share plans for a 4-H Alumni Potluck, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in Harrigan Centennial Hall. The potluck is a multi-generational event for anyone who’s ever been in 4-H. It will also be an opportunity to sign up kids for 4-H summer camps. Learn more here.