



Jump out of bed and stumble in the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of ambition and listen to KCAW’s Monday Morning Interview. Cast members of Sitka Community Theater’s upcoming musical “9 to 5” joined us in the studio to discuss the show, opening Friday March 29. 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center.

Cast members Zeke Blackwell and Rhiannon Guevin and Shannon Haugland joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio. “9 to 5: The Musical” is based on the 1980’s workplace comedy starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.