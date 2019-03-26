Our Spring Membership Drive is set for April 1st through April 6th — no joke! Support this homemade, handcrafted radio station: community made since 1982. Become a member by clicking the donate button on the top of the page or by clicking here.

Keep an eye on this page for updates and exciting new thank you gifts, including the 2019 special edition mug.

The Spring Membership Drive Live Music Lineup:

Monday, April 1st, on Songlines (10 AM to noon): Balkan Conspirators

Tuesday, April 2nd, on the MEHS Radio Club (7 to 8 PM): MEHS Band

Thursday, April 4th, on Hometown Brew (2 to 4 PM): Pioneer Mountain String Band

Friday, April 5th, on Trail Mix (10 AM to noon): Belly Meat

Friday, April 5th, on Straight, No Chaser (3 to 4 PM): Megan Palmer