Daily Sentinel Sports editor Klas Stolpe discusses the 3A/4A State Basketball Tournament in Anchorage. Neither the Sitka Wolves or the MEHS Lady Braves took titles, but the latter team showed tremendous spirit honoring one of their best fans, the late Lowell Severan Petersen. With KCAW’s Erin Fulton.