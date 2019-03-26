



A Sitka man has been turned over to US Marshals, after he was indicted in federal court in February.

44-year old Jeremy Beebe was arrested by Sitka police on March 5, and handed over to federal authorities, on charges that he illegally possessed weapons as a felon.

Sitka police last October obtained a warrant to search Beebe’s residence, and allegedly found multiple firearms, explosives, and narcotics.

Beebe had several prior convictions. In 2016 he literally went “underground” to elude capture when he failed to report to jail to serve a 21-month sentence.

Police officers at the time discovered a room had been dug under Beebe’s home in the Vitskari (vit-scary) Trailer Court, connected to an elaborate tunnel system. Officers searched the immediate vicinity for a possible exit, found it, and also found Beebe, who faced additional charges of contempt of court for the incident.

Beebe is currently being held in the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau.

