While the possibility of a herring opener becomes more uncertain, the message remains the same from a local activist group: protect the herring.



Members of the Herring Rock Water Protectors stood in front of the Sitka Courthouse Thursday afternoon, holding signs reading “Enough is enough” and “Sitkans for subsistence.”



This isn’t the first time the Herring Rock Water Protectors have organized a public demonstration. Most recently, they held a sit-in at the ADF&G offices, calling for stricter management of the fishery.

