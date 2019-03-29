Six elementary school students were taken by ambulance to Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital in Sitka with minor injuries, after the bus they were riding in was rear-ended Thursday afternoon (3-28-19).

According to district superintendent Mary Wegner, the students on School Bus “A” attend Sitka’s two elementary schools, Keet Gooshi Heen and Baranof Elementary.

The accident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. at the intersection of Halibut Point Road and Kramer Avenue. Emergency responders, police, and fire personnel were on the scene in minutes, along with district personnel and staff from the contractor, Island Bus Company.

According to Sitka Police, the bus was stopped in front of Sandy Beach, with red lights flashing, and was struck from behind by an Oldsmobile Bravada SUV. The woman driving will likely be cited for “failure to exercise due care.” Police say they have no reason to believe she was impaired, and say the accident resulted from “inattentive driving.”





