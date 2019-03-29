Louise Brady describes the schedule for the Saturday, April 6, Koo.eex’ hosted by the Sitka Kiks.adi. A canoe will be launched from Old Sitka, and paddled to Crescent Harbor with a planned arrival time of 1 p.m. Everyone will then march to the ANB Founders Hall for the 2 p.m. koo.eex’ (translated literally as “an invitation”). Everyone is invited to spend the afternoon and evening celebrating herring. With Chandler O’Connell from the Sitka Conservation Society.
