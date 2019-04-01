A thermal image shows some of those stranded and their dog after their boat capsized near Haines. (Photo courtesy of USCG District 17)

On Saturday, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka rescued seven people and a dog near Haines after their boat capsized in the Chilkat River. That’s according to a press release from the 17th District Coast Guard.

After the boat capsized, the survivors were stranded in a sandbar about 7 miles northwest of Haines. They called the Alaska State Troopers for help via a satellite communication device that doubled as a GPS. They were able to provide their exact location and said they were wet and cold. The air temperature in Haines on Saturday night was in the low 30s.

Troopers forwarded the request to the Coast Guard at about 10 p.m., who picked up the survivors and transported them to the Haines Airport. According to the Coast Guard, they were placed in the care of local emergency medical services shortly after midnight.

