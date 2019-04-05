A band named for what they call the most delicious bit of a salmon, Belly Meat is comprised of Gary Gouker on the harmonica, Ernie Eggleston on base and Ted Howard on the mandolin. (KCAW photo / Enrique Pérez de la Rosa)

Raven Radio’s Spring Fund Drive brings a plethora of talent to Sitka’s airwaves in the form of live performances from artists and musicians from Sitka, Nashville and even Ireland. Young musicians, established local bands and national treasures alike take over the live studio with violins, guitars and accordions in hand.

Sitka trio Belly Meat has been playing Americana for decades. But their love of music is much older than their band. KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa asked band members Gary Galker, Ted Howard and Ernie Eggleston what inspired them to study music as young men. Turns out, the answer was quite simple…

The Balkan Conspirators are a local quintet dedicated to bringing the music of southeastern Europe to Sitka. But what’s the scoop on the conspiracy? Turns out Mike Litman, Debby LeVeck and Rich Phillips don’t conspire too seriously…

Stephen Courtright instructs his Music II class in preparation for Jazz Fest. (KCAW photo/Enrique Pérez de la Rosa)

A new generation of Sitka musicians also joined in on the Spring Drive festivities. Mount Edgecumbe High School musicians Jerusha Putikka, David Charlie, and Stephanie Eakin performed at Raven Radio and spoke about their love of music.



It’s not just local musicians taking over the airwaves at KCAW. Singer songwriters Megan Palmer and Bob Lewis joined us all the way from Nashville, Tennessee. KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa spoke to both artists and asked how they find the time to craft lyrics and melodies between gigs.

Megan Palmer and Bob Lewis

The Balkan Conspirators played music in a southeastern European style on Songlines with Sheri Mayo.

On a tour stop, award-winning quartet Jig Jam came from the heart of Ireland to perform on KCAW’s Transglobal Music Express with Jasmine Shaw

Mount Edgecumbe High School musicians from Stephen Courtright’s Music II class performed songs they’ll play during Jazz Fest on the MEHS Radio Club.

They used to be called the Pioneer Mountain String Band but they’re undergoing a springtime ‘metamorphisis,’ says Kitty of Hometown Brew.

Belly Meat musicians Gary Gouker and Ernie Eggleston joined Ted Howard on his show Trail Mix to unite the trio in the name of celebrating Raven Radio.

Megan Palmer and Bob Lewis came to Sitka all the way from Nashville, Tennessee to play live on Raven Radio and perform in concert at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi

