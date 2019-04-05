The CorvidEYE: A truckload of herring eggs for Tlingit elders
Posted by Enrique Pérez de la Rosa, KCAW | Apr 5, 2019
Tlingit peoples and other Alaska Natives have relied on and enjoyed herring eggs for generations. Continuing the centuries-old tradition of its harvest, Sitka Tribe of Alaska employees sorted through a truck load of herring eggs, about 700 pounds, to weigh and distribute to community elders.
That’s in addition to 1,000 pounds distributed last weekend, according to cultural resources coordinator Tammy Young. Herring eggs were harvested later in the year than usual, Young said.
“Usually, the herring spawn before now,” she said. “We’re experiencing so much change in our seasons here for a lot of different reasons. But the herring seem to be pushed further and further from Sitka.”
Still, she says the harvest is a cause for celebration every year.
“We always have some of our elder aunties come, stop by, offer us encouragement and say ‘oh, that looks so good!,” Young said. “We appreciate it when our elders come and check on our progress.”