A Sitka doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient.

A Sitka grand jury last Thursday (4-4-19) indicted 75-year old Richard W. McGrath on eight counts of sexual assault in the second degree, for alleged sexual touching without consent.

The charges stem from incidents going back to November and December of last year, and involve the same female victim. Beginning on November 13, over the course of three days, McGrath is alleged to have touched the breast of the woman while she was unaware, and receiving treatment under his care. Three additional incidents of a similar nature occurred later in November and December.

The grand jury further alleges that on two additional occasions in the same timeframe, McGrath touched the breast of the woman at the Hames Center, and at his home, and “the defendant recklessly disregarded the woman’s lack of consent”.

Sitka Community Hospital, where McGrath has been under contract for approximately the last 4 years, has issued a statement saying that McGrath was placed on administrative leave last December, when the allegations first came to light. McGrath had just completed a 12-month contract as a physician in the Mountainside clinic, and he was scheduled to return to duties in the Emergency Room and on the hospital floor.

The hospital’s statement goes on to say that Mcgrath will remain on administrative leave pending a resolution of the matter. The hospital is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Sitka Superior Court Judge Jude Pate has signed an arrest warrant for McGrath, and set his bail at $25,000.

Note: Dr. Richard McGrath appeared last year on KCAW’s Morning Interview.



