Fire Chief Dave Miller introduces interim police chief Robert Baty at an assembly budget meeting last week (4/4/19)

When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (4/9/19), it may take further action on a outside investigation of the Sitka Police Department, and could choose a third party investigator from a list of names put forth by an assembly subcommittee last month.

With high turnover and three pending lawsuits involving department staff, the Sitka Assembly last month voted on first reading to earmark $35,000 dollars to hire an independent investigator. But further action was postponed after city administrator Keith Brady hired an interim police chief to replace retiring police chief Jeff Ankerfelt. Some assembly members felt they should hold off on a final decision on the investigation until they’d heard interim chief Robert Baty’s plan for the department.





Assembly members could also go behind closed doors tonight to discuss terms of the city’s loan to the Baranof Island Brewing Company. BIBCO received its first loan from the Sitka Economic Development Fund in 2011. After BIBCO struggled to make payments in 2016, the Sitka Assembly renegotiated, and allowed the brewery to pay interest only through April of last year. BIBCO’s liquor license is up for renewal as well, and will be discussed in open session.



In other business, the assembly will also consider renewing the liquor license for Halibut Point Crab and Brew, which caters to customers at the Old Sitka Dock. It will also consider a hire offer for Bruce Wall as the new Planning Director. And the assembly will present service awards to Allison Massey, of the parks and recreation committee, and Dan Jones of the Gary Paxton Industrial Park board of directors.



The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven Radio will broadcast the meeting live, at 6 p.m. following Alaska News Nightly.

