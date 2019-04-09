CorvidEYE: A celebration of herringPosted by Katherine Rose | Apr 9, 2019Kyle Rosendale, STA fisheries biologist, watches canoeists paddling in the Sitka Tribe of Alaska canoe on Saturday April 6, 2019 (Photo/Pérez de la Rosa)Canoeists paddled from Old Sitka to Crescent Harbor where they were greeted by members of the Kiks.adi clan (Photo/Pérez de la Rosa)Then a group of over 100 tribal citizens and community members marched in a parade from Crescent Harbor, ending at ANB Founders Hall for a koo.eex’ celebration and dinner honoring the herring (Photo/Rose)(Photo/Rose) Canoeists arrive at the Crescent Harbor boat ramp (Photo/Rose)Share: