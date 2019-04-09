Although Bun-Bun won’t be at the Rainy Day Bazaar, other live bunnies will! 10 a.m. – noon only. Shopping at the Bazaar is open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Flickr photo/Matt Reinbold)

Mysti Birky, with Coast Guard Spouses and Women’s Association, outlines this year’s Rainy Day Bazaar, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. A tradition in Sitka of some 30 years, the Rainy Day Bazaar features 60 vendors (table space still available), including photographers, products, and crafts. All proceeds benefit the organization’s non-profit grant program. Live Easter bunnies will be available for photos 10 a.m. – noon.