After a comprehensive search and recruitment effort over the winter, KCAW found a candidate to fill the demanding shoes of full-time reporter — and we never had to look too far.

Katherine Rose became our full-time reporter on March 18. Her successive tenures as summer intern (2016), winter fellow (2017-18), morning host (2018), and interim reporter (2018-2019) gave her an impressive portfolio of work to back up her superb on-air skills. Emily Kwong will be a tough act to follow, but Katherine has slipped seamlessly into the role, taking over municipal assembly coverage, the hospital transfer, herring, and the role of mentoring our current fellow, Enrique Pérez de la Rosa. Katherine is also our digital/data maven, and a skilled multi-media producer. “As much as I may represent the old school of radio journalism,” said news director Robert Woolsey, “Katherine represents the new school of reporter: Skilled in many content platforms, versatile, forward-thinking — but disciplined and dogged in pursuit of the story.”

Woolsey added, “I’m extremely happy she’ll be sticking around Raven Radio for a while.”

Rose joins Woolsey and Daily Sitka Sentinel publishers Sandy and Thad Poulson, as a member of the “Oklahoma Media Mafia” — all former Okies who have relocated to Alaska to work in the press. Rose hails from Langley, Oklahoma, a small town in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. She attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman (BA in political science), and after a few years teaching in the rural South, attended the University of California Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, where she earned a Masters Degree in 2018.