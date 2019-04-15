School is almost out in the Sitka District, but now is the time to register young tykes in kindergarten.

So says Kari Segal, who works in early childhood and family engagement with the Sitka School District. She joined KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa on the Morning Interview to discuss two learning opportunities for parents to learn the value of kindergarten for the emotional and social development of their young ones.

You can learn more about kindergarten registration at these events.

Paxton Manor Commons – April 16, 5:30 p.m.

McDonald’s – April 16, 6:00 p.m.

You can register your child online on the Baranof Elementary School website. Call school staff with questions at 747 5825, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m..