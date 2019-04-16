Moller Field was teeming with activity this weekend. Players from South Anchorage, Juneau Douglas, Thunder Mountain, Ketchikan, and Sitka High Schools battled it out on the field, during the opening tournament of the baseball season.

Sitka Sentinel sports editor Klas Stolpe joined KCAW’s Rob Woolsey to give an insight into how the rest of the season might play out.

Tournament Scores

Thursday

– SA 8, SIT 4

– JDHS 10, TMHS 0

– SIT 3, TMHS 1

Friday

– KTN 10, TMHS 3

– KTN 11, SIT 2

– TMHS 7, SA 5

– SIT 10, JDHS 5

Saturday

– JDHS 8, KTN 8

– TMHS 7, SIT 6

– SA 3, KTN 3

– SA 9, SIT 8