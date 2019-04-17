Earth Day is just around the corner, where millions of people around the world bring awareness to environmental issues and climate change.

But just as the Earth is diverse in its environment, so too are the issues different societies face. On this Morning Interview, KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa spoke to Mohan Arul and Yuli Nuri, exchange students from India and Bulgaria respectively, to talk about how different cultures think and care about the Earth.

You can join the conversation on Thursday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi, where Arul and Nuri as well as other students from Thailand, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Bolivia will discuss the environmental issues their countries face what they’ve learned about environmental advocacy in Alaska.