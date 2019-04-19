The 18th Annual Parade of the Species will take place Friday, April 19. Pictured above, participants line up for the 16th annual parade in celebration of Earth Day. (Photo courtesy of the Sitka Conservation Society.)

Sea critters and plants will parade down Lincoln Street Friday in celebration of Earth Day, stewardship for our environment and the diversity of the region’s wildlife. The 18th annual Parade of Species, organized by the Sitka Conservation Society, will begin on Friday, April 19 at 3:15 p.m. in Totem Square and end at the Sitka Sound Science Center in a post-parade party.

Claire Sanchez and Kevin O’Hanlon of SCS spoke to KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa about what to expect during the celebration.

Editor’s Note (Updated 4/19 10:50 a.m.) – The National Weather Service forecasts a near 60 percent chance of rain today, April 19, at 3 p.m. A muskeg message update from Claire Sanchez may air on KCAW if changes to the event timeline are made.