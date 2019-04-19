On Monday evening, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka medevaced a 60-year-old man from a fishing vessel moored in Pybus Bay. That’s according to an official tweet from the Coast Guard.



A spokesperson confirmed the man was a passenger on the moored 47-foot boat and injured his hip after taking a fall. The boat master reported the injury to the Coast Guard at about 9:45 and the man was hoisted from the boat 10 minutes before midnight.



The man was transported to Juneau in half an hour, where he was received by awaiting emergency medical services and taken to a hospital.



