Young Sitkans and their parents marched down Lincoln Street Friday, from Totem Square to the Sitka Sound Science Center, as part of the Parade of Species in commemoration of Earth Day. (KCAW photo/Enrique Pérez de la Rosa)



Sitkans marched in costume down Lincoln Street Friday, April 19, for the 18th Annual Parade of Species, a celebration of Earth Day and stewardship for our environment organized by the Sitka Conservation Society. Many of their outfits were made with cardboard, plastic bags, repurposed fabrics and other recycled materials. The event culminated in a post-parade celebration at the Sitka Sound Science Center.

Kobi and Anan Weiland walk on stilts in butterfly costume as parents and children dressed as marine fauna look on. (KCAW photo/Enrique Pérez de la Rosa)

Claire Sanchez of the Sitka Conservation Society addresses the crowd in costume. (KCAW photo/Enrique Pérez de la Rosa)