Sitkans marched in costume down Lincoln Street Friday, April 19, for the 18th Annual Parade of Species, a celebration of Earth Day and stewardship for our environment organized by the Sitka Conservation Society. Many of their outfits were made with cardboard, plastic bags, repurposed fabrics and other recycled materials. The event culminated in a post-parade celebration at the Sitka Sound Science Center.
- PROGRAM SCHEDULE
- NEWS
- KCAW HIGHLIGHTS
- COMMUNITY CALENDAR
- ABOUT
- CONTRIBUTE
Select Page