Dr. Andrés López is the Sitka Sound Science Center’s Scientist in Residency Fellow this spring. He is an ichthyologist at the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences at the University of Alaska Fairbanks whose research focuses on the genetics of fish.

He and Sitka Sound Science Center’s research coordinator Will Peterson joined KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa on the Morning Interview to talk about López’s research.

López will speak more about his research at 6:30 p.m. on April 25, in room 229 of the UAS Sitka campus.