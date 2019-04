Behind every quilt, there’s an idea and a story. And the same is true for the historied Annual Ocean Wave Quilters Quilt Show, an exhibition of new quilts now in its 37th year.

Colleen Dahlquist joined KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa on today’s Morning Interview to talk about the event and why so many Sitkans love to quilt.

The event takes place May 5 – 18 at Whitmore Hall at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp. Operating hours vary by day. Check our community calendar for details.