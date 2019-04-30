39 people participated in Walk MS: Sitka in 2016, and raised $3,400. (Walk MS: Sitka photo/Laura Reissmann)

Multiple sclerosis is an invisible disease. It’s symptoms and their severity vary from one person to the next, caused by an abnormal response of someone’s immune system against their brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. The cause of the disease itself is yet unknown.

Sitka Community Hospital nurse Jennifer Shroder and Sitka Counseling clinician Abbey Volmer spoke about the impact of MS on people’s lives on this Morning Interview, and community efforts to raise awareness of it.

On Saturday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m., Walk MS Sitka & SEARHC invite Sitkans to meet at the Crescent Harbor Shelter and raise awareness of MS together through a walk to the Sitka Sound Science Center and a longer 5K route around the airport.

