Juneau actor Patricia Hull and pianist Jon Hays will perform the one-woman musical Mother Jones in Heaven at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 3, in the Mean Queen. Hull says a pub is the ideal venue for the show, which celebrates Mother Jones’s life advocating for workers’ rights — and her love of the pint! Tickets are $25/20 at the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council box office, or at the door. 100-percent of the proceeds support the Sitka-based Alaska Marine Safety Education Association.