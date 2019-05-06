The Garden Show is back for another season! Join Mollie and Kitty for three special Saturday shows May 11, May 25, and June 15. They’ll be on the air 10:30-11:00am to take questions and discuss all kinds of gardening topics.

If you miss the show, it will be posted online here. See below for an archive of the past few years.

Happy gardening!

Past Episodes

2018

Episode 4/12/18: Planting Seeds and Selecting Varieties

2017

Episode 6/28/17: Top 10 Herbs

Episode 6/19/17: Top 10 Veggies

Episode 6/14/17: Container Gardening on the Deck

Episode 6/7/17: Top 10 Flowers

Episode 5/18/17: Veggies

Episode 5/10/17: Containers, Potatoes, and Hardening Off Starts

Episode 5/4/17: Special Guest Keith Nyitray

Episode 4/28/17: Country Gardenin’

Episode 4/19/17: Local Resources and More

2016

Episode 4/6/16: Rhododendron (pledge drive)

Episode 4/13/16: Primroses & “No Struggle” plants

Episode 4/20/16: 5 Productive Easy-to-grow Veggies

Episode 4/27/16: Transplanting

Episode 5/4/16: Early Summer Prep

Episode 5/18/16: Roses

Episode 5/25/16: Herbs

Episode 6/08/16: Pests

Episode 6/15/16: Fragrants

Episode 6/22/16: Harvesting

Episode 6/29/16: Greenhouse

Episode 8/31/16: Fall Part 1

Episode 12/14/16: Winter!