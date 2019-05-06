The Garden Show is back for another season! Join Mollie and Kitty for three special Saturday shows May 11, May 25, and June 15. They’ll be on the air 10:30-11:00am to take questions and discuss all kinds of gardening topics.
If you miss the show, it will be posted online here. See below for an archive of the past few years.
Happy gardening!
Past Episodes
2018
Episode 4/12/18: Planting Seeds and Selecting Varieties
2017
Episode 6/28/17: Top 10 Herbs
Episode 6/19/17: Top 10 Veggies
Episode 6/14/17: Container Gardening on the Deck
Episode 6/7/17: Top 10 Flowers
Episode 5/18/17: Veggies
Episode 5/10/17: Containers, Potatoes, and Hardening Off Starts
Episode 5/4/17: Special Guest Keith Nyitray
Episode 4/28/17: Country Gardenin’
Episode 4/19/17: Local Resources and More
2016
Episode 4/6/16: Rhododendron (pledge drive)
Episode 4/13/16: Primroses & “No Struggle” plants
Episode 4/20/16: 5 Productive Easy-to-grow Veggies
Episode 4/27/16: Transplanting
Episode 5/4/16: Early Summer Prep
Episode 5/18/16: Roses
Episode 5/25/16: Herbs
Episode 6/08/16: Pests
Episode 6/15/16: Fragrants
Episode 6/22/16: Harvesting
Episode 6/29/16: Greenhouse
Episode 8/31/16: Fall Part 1
Episode 12/14/16: Winter!