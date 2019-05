The Sitka Cycling Club (Photo courtesy of Emma Klein)

As the summer approaches, more and more Sitkans are pulling their bikes out of storage and riding around town. May is National Bike Month and to further motivate people to travel on two wheels, the Sitka Cycling Club will host community events all month long.

Bill Foster and Emma Klein of the SCC joined KCAW’s Enrique Pérez de la Rosa to preview some of the events. For a full list of the events, you can visit the club’s website at sitkacycling.wordpress.com